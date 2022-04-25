Feb. 20, 1947 - April 22, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Edward W. Welch, 75, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, in his residence.

A private family service will be held in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Mt. Zion Fire Protection District Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Edward was born February 20, 1947, in Weldon, IL, the son of William Edward and Bertha Mae (Taylor) Welch. He had retired as an electrician having worked for the City of Decatur. Edward married Ruth E. McMurray on July 21, 1995. Edward loved working on his antique cars and belonged to many area cars clubs including the Land of Lincoln Model A Club, Prairie State Model T Club, Central Illinois Vintage Car Club and enjoyed being a ham radio operator.

Surviving is his wife, Ruth of Mt. Zion; stepchildren: Jay McMurray (Carmen) of Morris, IL, Ron McMurray of Austin, TX, Janna McMurray of Farmer City, and Jeanna Deal (Margo) of Lancaster, CA; sons: Chris Welch of Decatur, and Gary Welch of Clinton; grandson: Clayton Welch; fourteen step grandchildren and thirteen step-great-grandchildren; sister: Shirley Fisher (Edward) of Monticello, IL.