CLINTON -- Edward William Lumm, 95, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away February 12, 2020 in Wilmore, Jessamine County, KY.
He was born August 17, 1924 in Toledo, Lucas County, OH to John Robert and Flora Bockstaller Lumm. Ed served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946, and graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1948. He was a registered Mason, a Member of the Clinton, IL UMC, and was the chief mechanical engineer at Revere Copper and Brass in Clinton, IL from 1977 until his retirement in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Geraldine (nee Richmond, 1925-1999) and his second wife Patsy (nee Shumate, 1927-2009), and his older brother John and younger sister Joyce.
He is survived by his three sons William ("Bill") and his wife Barbara of Placitas, NM, James ("Jamie") of Fredericksburg, VA, and Donald ("Donnie") of Lexington, KY, his grandchildren Alicia, Judy, Kimberly, Lauren, Heather, Will, and Neil, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Logan.
Graveside service open to the public at 10 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, Macon County, IL.
