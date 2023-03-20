Feb. 24, 1942 - March 18, 2023

FARMINGTON — Edward Wolf, Sr., 81, of Farmington, passed away March 18, 2023 at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Farmington. He was born February 24, 1942 in Altamont, IL.

He was a member of the Faith Cowboy Church, American Legion, Eagles and DANKS. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August William and Elizabeth (Meyers) Wolf; brothers: William, Richard and Wayne Wolf; and sister-in-law, Barbie Wolf.

Edward is survived his children: Edward Arthur (Annette) Wolf, Jr., Angela Yvonne (Brian) Jones; eight grandchildren: Edward A. Wolf, III, Justin (Erin) Wolf, Jacqueline (Kyle) Thompson, James Wolf, Sloan (Brian) Mosley, Zackariah Jones, Emily Jones, and Janynn Ramos; ten great-grandchildren: Bentley, Emma, Elyse, Harper, Laila, Ezekiel, Coralyn, Cadan, Carson, and Arrow; one sister, Ruth Ann (Todd) Lockwood; four brothers: Walter Wolf, David (Linda) Wolf, Melvin (Debbie) Wolf, Larry Wolf; and sister-in-law, Jackie Wolf.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Rothlisberger officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at 1:00 PM. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.