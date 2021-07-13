MOUNT ZION - Edwin "Ed" Francis Svoboda, 78, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Ed will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Ed was born on December 18, 1942 in Highland Park, IL, the son of Edwin V. and Anne (Curley) Svoboda. He married Martha M. Stein on April 20, 1968. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2020. Ed was a veteran who served over 35 years in both the United States Air Force and Illinois National Guard. He was a founding member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and participated in Koinonia and Marriage Encounter weekends. In 2005, Ed and Martha purchased a new Corvette and enjoyed being members of the Rolling Prairie Corvette Club as well as showing their car in local car shows.

Ed was especially proud of his family and was blessed with four talented sons, two wonderful daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren as well as one more great-grandchild on the way. His friends, family, and co-workers will remember him for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Ed is survived by his sons: Edwin J. Svoboda (Sheryl) of Lombard, IL, Brian A. Svoboda (Shelly) of Decatur, IL and Brad J. Svoboda of Mt. Zion, IL; sisters: Kathy Wicklander (Ray) of Lake Forest, IL and Sheryl Engle (Mike Ridder) of Libertyville, IL; brother: Jerry Svoboda of Lead, SD; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son: John Michael Svoboda and his brother: Tony Svoboda.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.