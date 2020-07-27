SPRINGFIELD - Edwin Leon “Ed” Little 64 of Springfield, IL passed away 11:48 PM July 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Ed requested no services, but rather a party for family and friends at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.
Memorials may be directed to the Ed Little Memorial Fund c/o Calvert Funeral Home.
Edwin was born July 11, 1956 in Champaign, IL the son of Harold “Joe” and Etta Lydean “Deanie” (Dixon) Little.
Survivors include his sisters, Cindy Pumphrey of Maroa, IL and Joetta Little of Mansfield, TX, brother, Kim and Debbie (Cox) Little of Lamar, MO. Ed's daughters, Brenda (Jordan) Lieb and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, Assumption, IL and Haley (Karl Jr.) Wright, Springfield, IL. Also surviving is Mary Schmidt, his companion and love for the last 14 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother, paternal and maternal grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Ed attended Moweaqua High School, and later received his GED. He followed in his fathers' footsteps working in the telephone communications industry initially as a contractor and later as a field inspector for Finley Engineering Company. After a motorcycle accident where he lost a leg (and nicknaming himself "Five Toes") he turned to working on small engines, tinkering with motorcycles, lawn tractors, go-carts, or anything "motorized" which is something he has always enjoyed. He enjoyed NASCAR, listening to music and old TV shows.
Thank you to everyone and God Bless. He's walking on two legs now and no longer "Five Toes".
