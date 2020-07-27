× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD - Edwin Leon “Ed” Little 64 of Springfield, IL passed away 11:48 PM July 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Ed requested no services, but rather a party for family and friends at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Ed Little Memorial Fund c/o Calvert Funeral Home.

Edwin was born July 11, 1956 in Champaign, IL the son of Harold “Joe” and Etta Lydean “Deanie” (Dixon) Little.

Survivors include his sisters, Cindy Pumphrey of Maroa, IL and Joetta Little of Mansfield, TX, brother, Kim and Debbie (Cox) Little of Lamar, MO. Ed's daughters, Brenda (Jordan) Lieb and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, Assumption, IL and Haley (Karl Jr.) Wright, Springfield, IL. Also surviving is Mary Schmidt, his companion and love for the last 14 years.

Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother, paternal and maternal grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.