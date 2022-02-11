MOUNT ZION — Edwin Paul Tate, 87, of Mt. Zion passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Edwin was born January 19, 1935 in Odin, IL, the son of Regis and Louise (Bundy) Tate and was raised in St. Elmo, IL. Edwin married Janet Ann Miller on January 13, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 19, 1995. Ed worked in the oil fields in his younger years as a roughneck and retired from Firestone with over thirty-years of service. He was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Ed was an avid woodworker and furniture builder. He enjoyed his Mustangs, collecting pottery, antiquing, and loved to follow his son, Jeff, in all his bands. Ed also loved hanging out with his younger brother and best friend, Bill Tate. The pair were known as the "Tate Boys," and from childhood into adulthood, the stories of their fun-loving hijinks were legendary in St. Elmo.

Surviving are his children: Michele (Tom) Morse, Liz (David) Lehman, and Jeff (Tina) Tate; grandchildren: Brian Dunn, Kevin Dunn, Corey (Brian) Crafton, Paul Lehman, Jenny (Gary) McDowell, Noah (Tae) Tate, Shawn Binkley, and Maddie Tate; and ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Suzie Tate; nephew, Kevin (Mariea) Tate; and niece, Jen (Barb Sandusky) Tate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Bill Tate.

You will be greatly missed as our father, grandfather, father-in-law, and by the rest of your family and friends. You were also the best father-in-law ever. Rest in peace, Road Dog. We love you.

The family would like to give special thanks to Bill and Sharon, all the first responders, and St. Mary's Hospital.

Memorial services to celebrate Edwin's life will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.