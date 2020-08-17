You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edwin Thomas Sheppard
0 entries

Edwin Thomas Sheppard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRALIA — Edwin Thomas Sheppard, 62, of Centralia formerly of Blue Mound, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Murray Center in Centralia.

Edwin was born January 14, 1958 in Decatur the son of William and Martha (Randall) Sheppard.

Edwin is survived by his mother Martha, sisters Patricia Richie and Rev. Anita (Frank) Munden, nephew Christopher Fisher, and niece Leona O'Dear.

Edwin is preceded in death by his father.

Graveside services to celebrate Edwin's life will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Sheppard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News