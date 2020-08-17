CENTRALIA — Edwin Thomas Sheppard, 62, of Centralia formerly of Blue Mound, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Murray Center in Centralia.
Edwin was born January 14, 1958 in Decatur the son of William and Martha (Randall) Sheppard.
Edwin is survived by his mother Martha, sisters Patricia Richie and Rev. Anita (Frank) Munden, nephew Christopher Fisher, and niece Leona O'Dear.
Edwin is preceded in death by his father.
Graveside services to celebrate Edwin's life will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
