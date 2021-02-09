EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas — Edythe "June" Hackenmueller passed away peacefully at 87 years old on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Eureka Hospital, surrounded by her devoted husband, Harry and family. June Hackenmueller was the beloved wife of Harry Hackenmueller for 70 years. Much loved mother of Theresa Parks (Holiday Island, AR), Brenda Scheibly (Ocala, FL), Patti Faulconer (Holiday Island, AR), and Laura Amen (Homosassa, FL); cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren: Alice June, Christina, Anthony, Katie Lyn, Nicky, Amanda, Tristen and Ashley; 16 great-grandchildren.
Our Mom was the strongest woman I've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything and loved everyone with a sweet big smile. Mom was the one person you could count on if you need help. She was a nurse for many years helping others. Mom was always ready with an uplifting smile or the right words to brighten your day. She will be greatly missed, her wisdom, love, and joy for life will live on in all of her family and friends. Mom was passionate about helping others. She volunteered many hours: Holiday Island Garden Club, Hospital Guild over 10,000 hours, Eureka Hospital, St Vincent DePaul, Holiday Island Auxiliary Fire Department, Holiday Island Community Church, Saint Elizabeth Gift Shop, Life Time member of the Garden Club, volunteered for Hospice. We must learn to live each day, each hour, each minute as a new beginning, as a unique opportunity to make everything new.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Memorial donation may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, tunnel2towers.org or the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. c/o Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021
