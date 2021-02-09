Edythe "June" Hackenmueller

Our Mom was the strongest woman I've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything and loved everyone with a sweet big smile. Mom was the one person you could count on if you need help. She was a nurse for many years helping others. Mom was always ready with an uplifting smile or the right words to brighten your day. She will be greatly missed, her wisdom, love, and joy for life will live on in all of her family and friends. Mom was passionate about helping others. She volunteered many hours: Holiday Island Garden Club, Hospital Guild over 10,000 hours, Eureka Hospital, St Vincent DePaul, Holiday Island Auxiliary Fire Department, Holiday Island Community Church, Saint Elizabeth Gift Shop, Life Time member of the Garden Club, volunteered for Hospice. We must learn to live each day, each hour, each minute as a new beginning, as a unique opportunity to make everything new.