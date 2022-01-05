DECATUR — Efrem O. Jones, 30, of Decatur IL., passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 in Decatur IL.

Efrem was born on November 22, 1991, in Decatur IL., the son of Willie E. and Vanessa E. (Goodwin) Jones.

He was employed with Fuyao Glass America Inc. He was also an incredibly talented self-employed photographer.

Surviving are his parents, Willie E. and Vanessa Jones; grandmother, Maggie Jones; siblings: Nakia Goodwin, Terry Taylor, Etoria Goodwin, Marlin Goodwin, of Decatur IL; Tamria Goodwin of Champaign IL, and Kyler (Shantia) Coleman of Dallas GA; aunt, Tasheka Goodwin, Tina (Patrick) Joyner Sr., of Decatur IL, Voni (Wesley) Smith Sr., of Fresno TX, Evele VanRoekel, of Union City CA, Sophia (Edwin) Spinks, of Springfield IL, Terry Goodwin of California; uncle, Lawrence Graves of Springfield IL; special cousins and friends: Chrishawn Goodwin and Kamerynn VanRoekel; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Efrem was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willie D. Jones Jr.; grandmother, Bernadine Goodwin; brother, Stephen Goodwin; and uncles, Keith Goodwin and Ozzie Jones.