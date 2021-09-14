Eileen Cook

Eileen was born December 25, 1924 in Decatur, the daughter of Gaines R. and Flossie (Likins) Veech. She married Loren Cook and he preceded her in death. Eileen was the Matriarch of our family and she lived a great life. Born December 25th on one of the oldest farms in Macon County, she always said the two greatest ever were born on Christmas. She traveled the world with her Best Friend for over 50 years, Pat Salmon and made many memories. Eileen was an assembler at GE in Bloomington for over 30 years. She volunteered at Red Cross and at hospitals for many years after that. She was a talented seamstress and once owned a dress shop with her husband where she worked in Chicago in their younger years. Eileen was a wonderful person who enjoyed life and made others feel around her feel special. Many in our family held Eileen as a beloved Mother and Grandmother figure in their lives. She brought much joy to her family and will be deeply missed. Eileen was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington.