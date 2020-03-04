Eileen Doris Stremming

SHELBYVILLE — Eileen Doris Tiemann Stremming, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Life’s Journey in Pana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday. in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Eileen was born on July 4, 1924 in Strasburg, IL, the daughter of Edward William and Addie Pfeiffer Tiemann. She went to school at St. Paul Lutheran Church School in Strasburg, IL. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL and later a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville, IL. Eileen married Ralph Elmer Stremming on August 12, 1945. She retired from International Paper in Shelbyville, IL after many years of service. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her job. Eileen was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. Most of all, she loved our Lord God and her family.