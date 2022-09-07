June 2, 1926 - Sept. 5, 2022

DECATUR — Eileen F. Sleeth, 96, of Oreana, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Eileen was born June 2, 1926, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of Peter E. and Edna (Schacht) Kreutzer. A charter member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and member of their visitation circle, Eileen taught third grade at Argenta/Oreana for 29 years retiring in 1991. She was a lay associate of The Sisters of St. Francis, and past trustee of the Oreana Library board.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Sleeth; and grandsons: Jason Sleeth and Trevor Elsea.

Surviving are her sons: Michael (Alice) Sleeth and Gregory (Cindy) Sleeth of Oreana; daughters: Kathryn (Ted) Elsea of Oreana and Rebecca (Steve) Perring of Clinton; son-in-law, Ed Carnahan of Decatur; 14 grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Oreana Library or Oasis Day Center.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.