July 18, 1930 - Oct. 14, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Eileen M. Craycroft, 92, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October, 18, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Eileen will be laid to rest in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eileen was born on July 18, 1930, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of John and Mary (Morgan) Hardimon. She married John F. "Jack" Craycroft on April 6, 1957. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2005. Eileen was a devoted catholic and a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Eileen was a good cook and loved feeding her family and friends. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Illini and Mt. Zion Braves.

Eileen is survived by her sons: Mark Craycroft of Sullivan, IL, and Stephen (Debra) Craycroft of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law, Shelly Craycroft of Ankeny, IA; daughter, Judy Doyle of Mt. Zion, IL; nephews: John Nale, Jerry Nale and Jim (Teresa) Nale; grandchildren: Andrew Craycroft, Nicole (John) Fagan, Jack Craycroft, Jerrica Doyle and Brock Doyle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Vince; sister, Madeline; niece, Janet; and her daughter-in-law, Gail.

