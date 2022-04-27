Oct. 20, 1937 - April 22, 2022

CLINTON — Eileen Patricia Woodcock "Pat", passed from this life on April 22, 2022, at Liberty Village in Clinton, IL.

She was born on October 20, 1937 in Miami, FL. Her ashes will be returned to her birthplace, where she will rest closely to the flamingos, palm trees, sunshine, flowers, sand, and ocean waves - all of which she dearly loved.

She is survived by daughters: Eileen Braden and Denise Puckett; and son, Tom Stanley, Jr.; grandchildren: Ryan Braden, Kevin Braden, Stefen Puckett (Chelsea), Heather Puckett (Ethan), Cody Puckett, Caroline Stanley; and nine great-grandchildren.

In memory of our mother, we ask that those who knew her (and those who did not) slow down and enjoy life - be kind, read a book, take a country drive (she especially loved cows!!).

Mom, you will be missed, but we will find comfort in knowing you are at peace.

A memorial service (no visitation) will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Niantic.