Eileen Zilz

Eileen was born December 6, 1938, in Cisco, the daughter of Ward and Lois (Primmer) McCartney. She married Bob Zilz on May 16, 1975, in Decatur. Eileen worked at AE Staley and then drove a school bus for Warrensburg-Latham School District retiring after 31 years. She was an avid golfer, passionate about golf in Decatur, becoming president of Decatur Women's Golf. She also enjoyed bowling and was president of Decatur Women's Bowling and is in the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame. Eileen enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a crowd favorite and could light up any room with her smile.