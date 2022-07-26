Dec. 6, 1938 - July 23, 2022
DECATUR — Eileen Zilz, 83, of Decatur, passed away July 23, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Memorial Visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Eileen's honor may be made to: Junior Golf, C/O Decatur Park District, 620 E Riverside Ave, Decatur, IL, 62521.
Eileen was born December 6, 1938, in Cisco, the daughter of Ward and Lois (Primmer) McCartney. She married Bob Zilz on May 16, 1975, in Decatur. Eileen worked at AE Staley and then drove a school bus for Warrensburg-Latham School District retiring after 31 years. She was an avid golfer, passionate about golf in Decatur, becoming president of Decatur Women's Golf. She also enjoyed bowling and was president of Decatur Women's Bowling and is in the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame. Eileen enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a crowd favorite and could light up any room with her smile.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bob; children: Mary (Dwaine) Turner of Jacksonville, FL, John (Launa) Blythe of Clinton, Bob (Carol) Zilz, Jr. of Argenta, Bob Blythe of Wapella, and Randy (Karen) Zilz of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, William (Phyllis) McCartney of Pittsfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Blythe; and step-sister, Virginia Gonter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
