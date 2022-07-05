EFFINGHAM — Eldon Dale Joergens, 85, of Effingham, IL, a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-papa, passed away at home on Friday, July 1, 2022, after a brief illness.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 901 W. Jefferson Avenue in Effingham. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 22775 County Rd 700 North, Dieterich, IL. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, Effingham.
Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.
