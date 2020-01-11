Eldon Eugene Allison

A private family service will be held at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com .

Mr. Allison was born September 1, 1927 in Tennesse, Illinois the son of William and Evelyn (Huff) Allison. He grew up in Macomb, Illinois and moved to Decatur at fifteen. Eldon served in the U.S. Army for two years. He retired from A.E. Staley manufacturing in 1987 after forty-two years of service. He was a member of the Antique Car Club in Decatur for many years. He loved restoring, working on and driving his cars. Eldon built seven houses in the 1950’s and 1960’s and was a very good handyman.