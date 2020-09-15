 Skip to main content
Eldon "Gene" Bandy
Eldon "Gene" Bandy

BRANSON, Missouri — Eldon "Gene" Bandy passed away September 11, 2020, which was 91 years to the day he entered this life September 11, 1929.

A celebration of life will be held at The Blue Mound Civic Center on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

