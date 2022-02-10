DECATUR — Eleanor Frances Bailey, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL.

Eleanor was born on May 15, 1939, in Decatur, IL. The daughter of Irvin Fathauer and Nola (Sides) Fathauer.

She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God. Eleanor loved her cat and was an avid collector of several things.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Jeff Wilson and wife Brenda of Smyrna, TN; two daughters: Vickie Wiggington and husband Michael of Decatur, IL, and Lisa Bradley of Rockhill, NC; three brothers: Larry Fathauer and wife Jeanette of IN, Lynn Fathauer of Decatur, IL, Rick Fathauer and wife Shelley of Decatur, IL; two sisters: Judy Fathauer of Decatur, IL, and Bonnie Phelps and husband Mark of Long Creek, IL.; twelve grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Mike; one brother Bob; and one sister Janet.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL, following funeral services. Memorials may be made to: New Beginnings Church of God.

