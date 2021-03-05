DECATUR — Eleanor L. Nickey, 91, of Decatur passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, with Pastor Terry Leach and Rev. Steve Devore officiating.

Family and friends are welcome to attend. There will be a reception after the service at the Brethren Church in Cerro Gordo.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials in Eleanor's honor may be made to The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo, 102 E Durfee St., Cerro Gordo, IL 61818. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family.

Eleanor was born November 25, 1929 in Long Creek Township, the daughter of Earl and Thelma (Barnett) Albert. She married Harold Nickey on February 17, 1951 in Decatur. She spent many years dedicated to helping her husband farm and thoroughly enjoyed the farm life and treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Faith was important to Eleanor and she was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.