Eleanora "Arline" Causey
Eleanora "Arline" Causey

Eleanora "Arline" Causey

DECATUR — Eleanora "Arline" Causey, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. John's Episcopal Church, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday until service time at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Arline's memory c/o St. John's Episcopal Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Arline was born October 2, 1936, in Peoria, IL the daughter of Glenn and Eva (Vance) Evans. She married Robert "Bob" Causey on May 29, 1955. Arline was instrumental in establishing and operating the DmH Thrift Store. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Arline along with Bob enjoyed traveling to dog shows all over the country. She was a member of Sandamac Kennel Club and had raised and showed Siberian Huskies. She was also known as a skilled home decorator.

Surviving is her husband, Bob of Decatur; children: Jim Causey (Dawn) of Arlington, VA, Patti Nedoluha (Gerald) of Bowie, MD, and Russ Causey of Antioch, CA; brothers: William Seele (Gina) of Peoria, IL and Joe Bell (Virginia) of Clinton, IL; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.

Arline was preceded in death by her parents, adoptive parents and her sister.

