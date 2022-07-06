Aug. 18, 1918 - July 3, 2022

DECATUR — Elena Facelo Pronto, 103, of Decatur, passed away at home at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Father Rick Weltin celebrant. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Elena was born August 18, 1918, in the small coastal village of San Felipe, Philippines, the daughter of Severo and Olympia (Farinas) Pronto. On September 14, 1940, she married Louie Pronto, and together they farmed a small rice farm, raised some livestock, operated a sari-sari store, and raised five children.

Elena was preceded in death by Louie; and is survived by son, Rolando Pronto and wife Virginia; and daughter, Marianita Rivera and husband Marcelo of the Philippines; son, Conrado Pronto and wife Susan of San Diego; daughters: Rosita Kuhlmann and husband John; and Gloria Pronto of Decatur; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Graceland Fairlawn is assisting the family with arrangements.