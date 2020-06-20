Elene Miller

Elene enjoyed sharing memories of her many travels in 1960’s to Spain, France, and England. Her visits to the Louvre in Paris and Harrods in London were especially memorable as she was enthralled with both art and fashion. She loved the theater, movies, and music, instilling this appreciation onto her granddaughters. She competed on Jeopardy from her living room every weekday and was often the first to answer the questions correctly. She was informed on all current events and could discuss every political candidate and their respective platform.

Elene had many admirable qualities, but the ones that stood out the most were her gentle warmth, kindness toward others, and her ability to laugh. She kept in touch with many good friends from both Moline High School and the University of Illinois Kappa Delta sorority, including her best friend since high school, Peggy (Scott) Griffiths. While pregnant with Steven, Elene met her dearest friend in Decatur, Doris Fiala, who was also pregnant with her son, Bob. Doris was a constant throughout Elene’s life as they raised their children together, hosting cookouts, dinners, and celebrating many occasions. Elene dearly loved the entire Fiala family and took great joy in watching their children and grandchildren grow up. A special thank you to Dick Fiala for always including Elene in every Fiala occasion.