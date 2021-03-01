OREANA - Elfriede Maria "Effie" (Brand) Leevy, 76, of Oreana, IL passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in her home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Union Cemetery, Oreana. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County.
Effie was born on March 16, 1944 in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of George and Adele (Ueffing) Brand. She was the youngest of ten children and she became a U.S. Citizen in 1983. She married Warren H. Leevy on February 24, 1972, together they combined their children to form a family of eight kids. Effie is a Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many special children. Effie is survived by her husband of 49 years: Warren H. Leevy; sons: Steve and Robert; stepsons: Warren and Gary; stepdaughters: Barbara, Mary Alice and Shirley; sister: Anna Constant and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, four sisters and her son: Carl Leevy.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
