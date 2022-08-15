Sept. 26, 1925 - Aug. 13, 2022

TUSCOLA — Eli C. Gingerich, 96, of rural Tuscola, IL passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Otto Center, South of Arthur. Bishop Matthew Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting Eli's family.

Eli was born on September 26, 1925 in Arthur, IL. He was a son of Christian J. and Anna (Brenneman) Gingerich. He married Lydia F. Otto on May 14, 1942 in Arthur, IL. She passed away on October 10, 2012.

Eli is survived by four children: Ruby Viola Yoder of South Fulton, TN, Willis Ray Gingerich and his wife Rolene of Goshen, IN, Sarah May Gingerich of Sarasota, FL and Irene Freeman of Tuscola, IL; three grandchildren: Ryan Gingerich, Lisa Gingerich and Nathan Yoder; three great-grandchildren: Leighton, Carson, and Isabelle Gingerich; and one sister-in-law, Katie Ann Schrock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lydia, a stillborn son, one grandson, Derrick Dale Yoder and eight siblings, Esther Chupp, Emory Gingerich, Simon Gingerich, Abraham Gingerich, Sarah Chupp, Menno Gingerich, John Gingerich, and Alpha Miller.

Eli was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He operated Gingerich Pump Shop from 1951 to 1999 and continued to work there until 2020.