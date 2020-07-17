× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEECHER CITY — Elinor Bernita Burks, 87, of Beecher City, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL.

Elinor was born on June 23, 1933, in Beecher City, the daughter of Jacob and Hazel (Claytor) Julius. She was a 1950 graduate of Beecher City High School. Elinor and Donald Dwight Burks were united in holy matrimony on February 11, 1952 and celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing on March 20, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Chuck (Cheryl) Burks, Robin (Paul) Hedge and Donnie (Lamonica) Burks; grandchildren: Jacob Shane (Carrie) Burks, Aaron (Trina) Stupec, Jodi (Jacob) Smith, Elizabeth (Timothy) Taylor; great-grandchildren: Zachery and Carson Burks, Zaryah and Zaven Smith, Dylan, Zia and Issac Taylor, Skylar and Zayden Stupec and step-great-granddaughter, Taylor Smith.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Frieda Simmons and Garnett Garrison; brother, Dorwin Julius; and grandson, Zachary Burks.

Services will be held at a later date. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Beecher City is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Elinor's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.

