Jan. 24, 1943 - July 30, 2022

BETHANY — Elizabeth Anne Adams, 79, of Bethany, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11:08 p.m. in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hindrichs officiating. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Mrs. Adams was born January 24, 1943, in Paxton, IL, the daughter of Walter and Ilda Soules Ayers. Elizabeth graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School in 1961, and the DMH School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Decatur, had been an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder, was a Master Gardener, volunteered at Scovill Zoo in Decatur and had been a Girl Scout Leader. Elizabeth married Anthony "Tony" Adams on January 19, 1973, in Decatur and he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Robert Fandel of Bethany, and Ellen (Matthew) Ladd of Ft. Wayne, IN; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Susi) Ayers of Frederica, DE; sisters: Carolyn (Kerry) Lourash of Decatur, Nancy Scribner of Decatur, Lela Ayers of Shelbyville, IN, and Becky (Douglas, Jr.) Thompson of Dover, DE.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Eastview Terrace for the exceptional care that they provided Elizabeth.