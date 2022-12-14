Elizabeth Annette McGinnis, went to sleep in death at age 62, with the hope of resurrection. Elizabeth's parents, William S. and Betty M. Bailey McGinnis preceded her in death.

Elizabeth loved life and despite her disabilities she continued to progress. She enjoyed attending the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses and commenting at meetings. Elizabeth always wanted to be in attendance. Elizabeth loved Jehovah and His Son Jesus who gave his life for us.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Vickie McGinnis Hicks; and husband, Tony; and a large spiritual family who will miss her.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.