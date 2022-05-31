Sept. 30, 1959 - March 6, 2022

Elizabeth (Betsy) R. Yager passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born on September 30, 1959, in Malden MA, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Eugene T. and Frances A Leary; her sister Joanne Marie Leary; nephew J.J.; and her two beloved pets: McLean (dog), and Emma (cat).

She is survived by her husband, Brian K. Yager; and her children: Kristina Merritt (Andrew) of Greensboro, NC, and Samuel F Merritt (Leeann) of Decatur IL. She had one grandchild, Millie. She was the sister to Eugene Leary (Elly) of Naples, FL; Patrick Leary (Stephanie) of Rindge, NH; Janice Crowley (Billy) of Barefoot Bay, FL; and Michelle Leary (Lee) of Lafayette, CA. She was the beloved aunt to, Eva Leary Corso (Gianluca); DeeDee Leary Mehtala (Fil); Chuck Crowley (Ashley); Patrick Crowley (Wendy); Kyle Leary; Ben Leary; Johanna Gebetsroither (Bastian); Arden Searer; and Iona Searer. She was the great-aunt to Joe, Hadley, Will, Harper, Logan, Candance and Henry.

Elizabeth attended Cushing Academy, MA, class of 1978. She went on to graduate nursing school at Richland Community College in Decatur in 2006. She was a registered nurse for nearly 16 years working in cardiac care. Throughout her many years of her nursing career, she had the opportunity to work and travel all over the country including Illinois, Washington, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and New Mexico.

She loved the beach and always found an opportunity to be near or on the water. Her love for the mountains also took her on adventures with her family and friends to enjoy the views that nature had to behold (Seattle Washington being her favorite).

She was a friend and listening ear to those in need and was always the one to cheer you up with a cup of coffee and a good donut from the newest donut shop she found on her travels. She motivated and encouraged those around her to pursue their goals with unwavering enthusiasm.

Her passion for the community and Jesus Christ brought her to be involved with the Great Banquet (Fort Myers Great Banquet #2, Table of Lydia), and to support others in their pursuit of their Christian faith with her kind heart and spirit. She was the ultimate sounding board and brought stability to all those who knew and loved her.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The Fort Myers Great Banquet or the Turtle River Great Banquet (please email bkyager86@gmail.com for process).

A memorial will be held in Decatur, IL, on June 4, 2022 at Lampstand Presbyterian Church 655 Airport Rd. Decatur, IL.