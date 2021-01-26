DECATUR — Elizabeth "Bette" Ruth Anderson, 95, of Decatur, IL passed away January 23, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Bette was born December 29, 1925 in Fillmore, IL, the daughter of Glenn and Lillie Knodle. She married John A. Anderson and he preceded her in death.

She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Bette drove a school bus for District #61 for several years. During her leisure time she enjoyed her water aerobics at Decatur Athletic Club.

Surviving are her children: John A. Anderson, Jr. (Susan) of Ocoee, FL, James A. Anderson (Teresa) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Linda Wise of Dalton City, IL; sister, Mary Belle Blaylock of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Troy and Todd Brelsford, Josh Anderson, Jake and Lindsay Anderson and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy Brelsford and her husband Richard; siblings: Kenneth Knodle, Wayne Knodle, Marie Frazier, Lucille Wolford and Dorothy Whittman.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at Macon County Memorial Park.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Bette's family would like to give a special Thank You, to the Staff and employees at the Imboden Creek Living Center.