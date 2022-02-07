Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Braun

DECATUR — Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Braun of Decatur, IL, died on Monday, January 31, 2022.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur, IL, with memorial visitation from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Following mass, a reception for family and friends will be held at the Decatur Club. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur, IL, is assisting the family with services. A private family internment will be held prior to the church service at Price Cemetery in Oconee, IL.

Memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Hospital, Richland Community College, or Millikin University.

Betty was born May 28, 1928, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Edward A. and Teresa Hoffmeyer Burnes. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in St. Louis, Le Clerc College in Belleville, IL, and followed with a year of internship in Medical Technology at St. Louis County Hospital, Clayton, MO. She married William Braun of Belleville, IL on July 7, 1951.

She is survived by her sons: Roger Braun of Springfield, Dr. Thomas Braun and wife Maria of Oswego, IL; daughter, Maura Braun of Chicago, IL; special grandchildren: Eden, Lauren, Nolan and great-nephew Steven.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; sons: Brian and Christopher; brother, Dr. Edward Burners; and sisters: Susan Sheehan and Joan Burners.

She loved life and enjoyed every day.