COWDEN - Elizabeth "Colleen" Miller, 87, of Cowden, IL passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at home with loving family members by her side.
Colleen was born on August 22, 1933, in De Land, IL, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Burton) Cooper. She was a 1951 graduate of De Land-Weldon Senior High School. Colleen and Marlin Miller were united in holy matrimony on August 13, 1960, in Kankakee, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing on April 14, 2011. She was a member of the Cowden United Methodist Church. Colleen was a positive Christian example for her loving family, to whom she was devoted, which included all the foster children she parented through the years. Colleen enjoyed volunteering her time with the Silk Purse Thrift Store in Effingham, watching Hallmark movies, game shows and was known to be a masterful scrabble player.
Surviving are her children: Marna Nale of Ullin, Larry Miller and wife Angie of Lerna, Kevin Miller and wife Sylvia of El Cajon, CA, Philip Miller and wife Ruth Ann of Searcy, AR, Carla Richardson and husband Curt of Findlay, Mary Hovis and husband Gary of Cowden, Bill Miller of Cowden and Clifford Miller and girlfriend Jody Scott-Florey of De Soto; thirty grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlin Miller; daughter-in-law, Meliah Miller; son-in-law, Bill Nale; one grandchild, Devin Robert Miller; three great-grandchildren: Sara Nale and twins who died at birth; one brother and seven sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden with Pastor Antonio Sutton officiating. Burial will take place in Mound Cemetery in rural Cowden. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Colleen's name to the Cowden United Methodist Church, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Family Life Center in Effingham and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, c/o Colleen Miller, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Arrangements are in the care of Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Colleen's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.
