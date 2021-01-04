Elizabeth "Colleen" Miller

Colleen was born on August 22, 1933, in De Land, IL, the daughter of Fred and Clara (Burton) Cooper. She was a 1951 graduate of De Land-Weldon Senior High School. Colleen and Marlin Miller were united in holy matrimony on August 13, 1960, in Kankakee, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing on April 14, 2011. She was a member of the Cowden United Methodist Church. Colleen was a positive Christian example for her loving family, to whom she was devoted, which included all the foster children she parented through the years. Colleen enjoyed volunteering her time with the Silk Purse Thrift Store in Effingham, watching Hallmark movies, game shows and was known to be a masterful scrabble player.