 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth "Liddy" Keith
0 entries

Elizabeth "Liddy" Keith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth "Liddy" Keith

DECATUR - Elizabeth “Liddy” Keith, 80, passed away peacefully on the beautiful morning of August 20, 2020 at her home in Decatur, IL, and now walks with God.

Liddy was born October 2, 1939 in Council Bluffs, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Iva. She married Donald on June 23, 1959 in Jefferson City, MO at Grace Episcopal Church.

Liddy loved God, her community, and her family. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, participating in adult Bible Study and Bible Study Fellowship. She also dedicated much time to 4-H, served as the State Coordinator of LABO, and was a Master Gardener with the University of Illinois Extension Office. Liddy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her favorite activities was hosting “Camp Grandma” each summer for her six grandkids.

Surviving her are husband, Donald; children, Bruce (Kate) of Mamaroneck, NY, James (Julie) of Maroa, IL, and John (Tracy) of Omaha, NE; brother, Richard of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Barbara (Cameron), Mary, Mallory (Joe), Abaigeal (Cameron), Tyler, Kelsey, and great granddaughter, Iva Jo.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Jr., and two sisters, Ruth and Barbara.

Private memorial services held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur, IL. Burial at Maroa Township Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Liddy's memory, please send to St. John's Episcopal Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Keith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News