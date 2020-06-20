Elizabeth Lou Miller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH -- Elizabeth Lou (Libby) Cochran Miller, 90, of rural Decatur, passed away June 15, 2020.

She was born on November 27, 1929 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the daughter of Marion Francis and Gladys Lorena Priest Cochran.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Cemetery.

She married Robert Ward Miller in Robinson, IL on November 20, 1955. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1948 and Eastern Illinois University in 1952. After working as an editorial writer in Chicago, Libby taught and substituted many years in the Blue Mound School District. She was an independent professional wedding coordinator and consultant. She was a member of Zion Chapel United Methodist Church, the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Macon County Farm Bureau, and a founding member of the Macon County Home Economists. She was a 4-H clothing judge for many years.

She is survived by her brother Don of Easton, MD, children Roger Miller and wife Rachel of Boody, Kerry Halter and husband Joe of Glen Ellyn, and Steve Miller and wife Georgeann of Cleveland, OH. Grandchildren are Ryan Miller and wife Alex Wagner, Benjamin Miller and wife Heather Eaton, Erin (Halter) Varner and husband Chris, Grant Halter, Nathan Miller, and Nicholas Miller.