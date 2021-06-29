DALTON CITY — Elizabeth "Renee" Blickensderfer, of Dalton City, IL passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Renee was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Renee loved spending time with her family, shopping and tending to her beautiful flowers.

She took pride in her grandchildren and watching them in all of their sporting events.

She worked at Mid-Iowa Grain for 43 years, starting as a grain inspector in high school. Through her dedicated and hard work, she became Regional Manager in 2007 and President of the company in 2016. She also served as an elected Clerk for Dora Township in Moultrie County.

Renee married the love of her life, Rick Blickensderfer, on November 17, 1979. The two were truly best friends.

He survives. Together they have two sons: Tyler (Amanda) of Sullivan, IL and Nick (Ali) of Glen Ellyn, IL. She is also survived by her parents: Curtis and Margie McPeak; siblings: Chuck (Connie) McPeak, Connie Stukins, Christal (Ed) Gifford; grandchildren: Tyler, Jr., Michaela Ann, and Wyatt Ray. She also leaves several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family will celebrate Renee's life with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. They will host a visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dalton City United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Vijay Damarla and the Cancer Care staff.

We will miss you. We will always remember, smile, and hug you with our hearts. May God bless you, Renee.