NEOGA -- Ella Louise Van Scyoc, 87, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 4:24 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 in her residence.

She was born July 8, 1932 in Trilla, Illinois the daughter of Simpson and Violet (Hopper) Fuller.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice. A Celebration of Ella's life will be at 11:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois. For complete obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339
Neoga, IL 62447
Feb 10
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339
Neoga, IL 62447
