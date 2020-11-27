GREENWOOD, Indiana — Ella Mae Harshbarger, 87, passed away November 21, 2020 at the Hearth at Stones Crossing, Keepsake Unit in Greenwood, IN. She was born on January 19, 1933 to Lowell and Opal Pearl (Hood) Connor in Decatur, IL. Ella Mae was named for her grandmothers, Rose Ella Deen and Carrie Mae Hood. She attended school in Decatur where she enjoyed playing the guitar and having fun with her friends and many cousins. As a teenager she was taught how to sew by her Aunt Rosie Thompson, a hobby that she would enjoy for the rest of her life. Her other passions were gardening, reading, and spending time with family.

Ella Mae married Kenneth Harshbarger on October 8, 1950. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2014. They lived most of their married life in Atwood, IL and New Whiteland, IN. Ella Mae had three sisters, Beverly Rose Connor and Mary Lou Connor, both deceased. Surviving is her youngest sister, Nancy Lynn (Connor) McCoy of Decatur, IL, along with many nephews and nieces.

Also surviving are her three children: Linda Harshbarger of Greenwood, IN, Wm. Michael (Pam) Harshbarger of Kokomo, IN and James E. (Chris) Harshbarger of Indianapolis, IN.