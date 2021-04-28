DECATUR — Ellen Ann (Goodson) Massey, 88, of Decatur, IL went home to be with her Lord on April 27, 2021 at St Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Ellen was born on November 6, 1932 in Greenville, IL the daughter of Claude and Clara Smith Goodson. She married Lloyd W. Massey on January 9, 1954. Lloyd passed away on November 24, 2019.

Ellen is survived by her three children: Robert (Anita) Massey of Decatur; David (Sherry) Massey of Decatur, and Lori Ann Durand of Englewood, FL; three grandchildren: Greg (Jessica) Taylor of Springfield, IL; Nick Massey of Bloomington, IL; Katie Massey of Decatur, IL. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, one brother John Goodson and one sister Lois Goodson.

Ellen attended Harris Grade School where one teacher taught all eight grades. She then attended Pocahontas, IL High School, graduating in 1950. She then worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. In 1955, Ellen and Lloyd moved to Decatur. Ellen retired from Roosevelt Middle School in 1992 as a secretary.