April 8, 1948 - Sept. 1, 2023

MADISON, Wisconsin — Ellen C. (Durst) Snowdon passed away on September 1, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Carbone Cancer Center.

Ellen was born on April 8, 1948, the first child of Willis and Olive (Severson) Durst. Later her sister Karen completed the family. Ellen attended Sam G. Davey Elementary School. She was an avid reader and loved going to the library. Her mother taught her to sew and to do other crafts, as well as baking and cooking. Her father taught her the skills of furniture refinishing and repair and how to upholster furniture. Ellen graduated from North Junior-Senior High School in Eau Claire in June 1966, and received an award for her achievements in Home Economics. She received a B.S. degree in Home Economics Education at the University of Wisconsin - Stout. Later, she earned a master's degree as well.

She met Peter A. Snowdon. They married on May 23, 1970, in Eau Claire. She and Peter took jobs and settled in Fairfield, IL, better job opportunities presented themselves and she and Peter moved to Decatur, IL. In 1987, the marriage ended in divorce.

In 1988, Alvin first met Ellen, when she was the administrator of the Decatur Office On Aging. They dated and the decision was made to begin a life together. Under then Illinois law, they established a common law marriage. In 2000, Ellen and Alvin moved to Madison, WI. She took a position with the State of Wisconsin. She was glad because the position brought her nearer to her aging mother. Ellen retired in 2014.

Ellen is survived by her sister, Karen Hanson of Arcadia, WI; nephew, Jens Hanson (Lindsay) and their children: Lillian and Colton Hanson of Shakopee MN; niece, Marit Hanson (fiance, Peter McDonnell) of Shoreview, Mn; and her common law husband, Alvin Tutas of Madison, WI. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Olive Durst; and brother-in-law, Alfred "Bud" Hanson.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420.