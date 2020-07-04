Ellen Kay Woods

Ellen earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education at the University of Illinois. While at the U of I she was a member of and quite active in 4-H House until she married Robert Woods in December of 1967. She traveled with her husband and worked as a librarian or teacher at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and a 1 1/2 years in Germany from 1969 to 1972. Ellen earned her Library Science Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Her family returned to the Taylorville family farm in 1975 where she worked as an elementary school librarian at the Decatur Schools for many years until she began helping her husband farm. She was a member of the Taylorville First United Methodist Church. Ellen was devoted to her family and loved her daughters and grandchildren dearly. She was an avid reader and loved visiting and corresponding with family and friends.