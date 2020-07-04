TAYLORVILLE - Ellen Kay Woods, 74 of Taylorville passed away at 2:02 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
She was born on June 25, 1946 in Pontiac, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence Wesley and Geraldine (Anderson) Mies. Ellen and her family moved to Waverly in 1954 and she still has relatives in that area.
Ellen earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education at the University of Illinois. While at the U of I she was a member of and quite active in 4-H House until she married Robert Woods in December of 1967. She traveled with her husband and worked as a librarian or teacher at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and a 1 1/2 years in Germany from 1969 to 1972. Ellen earned her Library Science Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Her family returned to the Taylorville family farm in 1975 where she worked as an elementary school librarian at the Decatur Schools for many years until she began helping her husband farm. She was a member of the Taylorville First United Methodist Church. Ellen was devoted to her family and loved her daughters and grandchildren dearly. She was an avid reader and loved visiting and corresponding with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband: Rob Woods of Taylorville; daughters: Stephanie Freier (Ross) of Modesto, California and Valerie Pasqua (Don) of New Lenox, Illinois; grandchildren: Mahalia Freier, Chloe Freier, Donny Pasqua, Katie Pasqua, and Cici Pasqua; and siblings: Jane Hall (Dick) of Auburn, Ed Mies (Jean Ann) of Waverly, David Mies, (Sharron) of Mahomet, and Vera O’Donnell (Patrick) of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Becky Lembke officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Wares Grove Cemetery. A video recording of the service will be shared on the funeral home website following the service.
Ellen was a huge supporter of the Taylorville Schools music program, and instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the music department, in care of McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville that is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories of Ellen, or condolences to her family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
