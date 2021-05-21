WINDSOR - Ellen L. Bernius, 49, of Windsor, passed away at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Tim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Memorials are suggested to Moultrie County PAWS. Online condolences may be made to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Ellen was born November 12, 1971 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Gary Winskill and Chung Cha "Ann" Rohman. She was the owner and operator of The Flower Pot Floral & Boutique in Sullivan. Ellen married Mike Bernius on July 5, 1991 at the Eagle Creek Resort, rural Findlay and he survives.
Also surviving are her Fur Babies Bodie, Panda, Peanut, Reina, Little Mama, Ellie Mae and Axle; mother Ann Rohman of Sullivan; father and mother Gary and Eve Winskill of Paris, Illinois; brother Bob (Dawn) Winskill of Shelbyville; mother-in-law Lynda Marlow of Sullivan; nieces, Lacey Foil of Shelbyville, Madison Winskill of Arthur, Kayla Hodge of Arthur and Nora Bernius of Sullivan; nephews Mitchell Bernius of Norman, Oklahoma, Mason Bernius of Sullivan, Tyler Winskill of Decatur and Maverick Tinnon of Arthur; God Children: Nevaeh Cline of Dallas Texas, Mike'elle Marshall of Decatur and Dallas and Zoe Ray of Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her sister Corrina and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
