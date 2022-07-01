Jan. 22, 1958 - June 27, 2022
SPRINGFIELD — Ellen Mary McElroy, 64, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
Ellen was born January 22, 1958, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Anne (Kleckner) McElroy. A graduate of St. Teresa High School, Ellen worked for the Democratic party in the Illinois Senate for 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike "Tuna" McElroy; and sister, Anne McElroy.
Surviving are her children: Dr. Hilary Miller (Runion) Cuthrell and son-in-law Benjamin Cuthrell, Colin Allen Runion, and Byrnes Michael Kenworth; brothers: Pat McElroy and Tim; and sister-in-law Leslie McElroy; sister-in-law, Lynn McElroy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation to celebrate Ellen's life will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Ellen.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
