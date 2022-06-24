Aug. 17, 1930 - June 7, 2022

KENTY, Texas — Ellsworth Moulton Kinney, 91, formerly of Danville and Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Katy, TX.

Ellsworth was born August 17, 1930, in Danville, IL, to Weber and Mayme Kinney. Ellsworth attended Danville High School, joining the US Navy in 1947, serving seven years on the USS Orion AS-18, as an EN1. He was very proud of the time he served his country, and loved his Navy Veteran baseball cap.

In August 1951, Ellsworth married, Jeannine DeVoss, from Danville, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary last August.

Ellsworth was the power house Manager of the Firestone Tire and Rubber plant in Decatur, IL, retiring after 25-years. He worked there when the first tire came off the line, and until the last.

Ellsworth was a member of the Decatur Camera Club, Decatur Genealogical Society, Illiana Genealogical Society, and the American Legion Post 210.

While living in Decatur he and his wife were members of Northwest Christian Church and Riverside Baptist Church. While living in Danville they were members of Ridgeview Baptist Church.

Ellsworth is survived by his wife, Jeannine; three children: Sherry Koenig of Katy, TX, David (Julie) Kinney, of Murfreesboro, TN, and Linda Valcourt of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren: Stacey (Jimmy) Huffman, Michael (Lizeth) Kinney, Heather Little, James Clark, Shawna Mathis, and Cory Valcourt; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Weber and Mayme Kinney; and his sister, Martha Bostwick Talbert.

Graveside services will be Tues, June 28, at 10:30 a.m., in Springhill Cemetery, Danville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to St Jude Children's Hospital or your local animal shelter.