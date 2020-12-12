DECATUR — Elma Mae Pallone, 93, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Elma was born November 8, 1927, in Watson, IL, the daughter of Jesse and Hazel (Nowlin) Durbin. Elma was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and worked as a pharmacy technician. She married Dominic Antonio Pallone on April 15, 1950, in Decatur.
Elma was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy Majors; son, Mark Pallone; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Dominic of Decatur; daughter, Linda (Todd) Rogers of Decatur, and son, Nicholas (Debra) Pallone of Warrensburg; ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be 4:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2020, at Sidener Cemetery, St. Elmo, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
CDC guidelines will be followed, only 10 people will be allowed in at a time, masks are required.
CDC guidelines will be followed, only 10 people will be allowed in at a time, masks are required.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
