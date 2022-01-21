Elmer F. Kostenski

Elmer was born on July 2, 1928, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Celestine (Ochs) Kostenski. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Elmer worked as a repair man for Burroughs, Inc. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and after retiring he joined the Golden K. He also enjoyed playing golf. Elmer married Betty Ruddock in 1954, and she passed away in 1977. In 1983 Elmer married Marilyn (Caserotti) Forn on July 30, 1983, in Decatur, IL. He is also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Walter and his wife Elaine.