DECATUR — Elmer F. Kostenski, 93, of Decatur, passed away January 18, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Elmer was born on July 2, 1928, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Celestine (Ochs) Kostenski. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Elmer worked as a repair man for Burroughs, Inc. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and after retiring he joined the Golden K. He also enjoyed playing golf. Elmer married Betty Ruddock in 1954, and she passed away in 1977. In 1983 Elmer married Marilyn (Caserotti) Forn on July 30, 1983, in Decatur, IL. He is also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Walter and his wife Elaine.
Surviving is his wife, Marilyn of Decatur; daughters: Linda Lewis and Carol (Steve) Waddell both of FL; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Elmer's life will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour before in the church. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Oreana.
The family of Elmer F. Kostenski is being served by Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
