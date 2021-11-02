DECATUR — Elmer Farell Zientara, 93, of Decatur, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.

Elmer was born July 12, 1928 in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Beulah (Nihiser) Zientara. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. Elmer worked at Borg Warner, retiring with over thirty years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and Concordia Lutheran Church. Elmer married Mary Pearl Kester, on August 21, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 17, 1996.

Elmer is survived by his children: Vickie Zientara, Craig Zientara, and Ray (Susan) Zientara; foster son, Roy Pritts; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers: Everett and Herb Zientara.

Services to celebrate Elmer's life will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with military honors, will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion