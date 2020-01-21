MORTON — Elmer M. Birkey, 98, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

He was born on December 2, 1921, in Groveland, Ill., to John and Martha (Ackerman) Birkey. He married Mary Lou Ritthaler on March 6, 1948, in Groveland. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jerry (Sherry) Birkey of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Terry Birkey of Deer Creek; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Lee) Reffey of Dallas, Texas, Zach (Briley) Birkey of Monee, Ill., Nick (Ashley) Birkey of Bourbonnais, Ill., Amber (Aaron) Birkey of Morton, Tyler (Joanne) Birkey of Deer Creek, and Kali (Rahjon) Kitt of East Peoria; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Walter and Raymond Birkey; and one sister, Wilma Schwartz.Elmer worked at Interlocking Fence, now known as Morton Buildings, in Morton for 45 years. After retiring, he spent his time woodworking. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Elmer was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Groveland Missionary Church and served as trustee and board member for 28 years.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Groveland Missionary Church in Groveland, Ill., with Pastor Marvin Claassen, Pastor Tim Claassen, and Pastor Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Groveland Mennonite Church Cemetery in Groveland. Memorials may be made to Groveland Missionary Church.Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com,

