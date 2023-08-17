June 29, 1929 - Aug. 10, 2023
DECATUR - Elmer V. Bausch, 94, former long time resident of Decatur, passed away on August 10, 2023.
Funeral and interment services were held by Glueckert Funeral Home.
Condolences can be left at, www.glueckertfh.com.
