Jan. 8, 1934 - June 18, 2023

DECATUR — Elnathan Scriever Anderson, 89, "Nate, Andy, Dad, Grandad, Uncle Andy, The Nathan," born January 8, 1934, passed away on June 18, 2023.

Nate was born in Adams, MN. A small farming community on the Minnesota/Iowa border. Nate was an active child who grew up to be a hardworking and athletic young man He spent the next 18 years of life working hard and playing hard. He reached the pinnacle of his sports life as captain of the Adams High School football and basketball teams in 1951-52. He said he couldn't play baseball because there was too much work to do in the Spring. Along with delivering milk for the Huseby Farm, he helped his father Ernie with gas deliveries around town.

The winter of 1952, he met his wife to be, Marlys Iverson. The summer of 1952, the Anderson Family started and a move to Northfield, MN. Nate began his 4-year degree at St. Olaf college. Nathan was the first born and the trio of Nate, Marlys and Nathan took on the struggle to make ends meet while getting an education. Following graduation in 1956, Nate joined the Archer Daniels Midland Company. Soon, Timothy and David were added to complete the Anderson family. Following moves to Fredonia, KS, Bloomington, IL, Galesburg, IL, Decatur, IL, Brussels, Belgium, The Hague, Holland, and back to corporate headquarters in Decatur, in 1980, until retirement in 1998. Nate would complete a successful 42-year career that was hi-lited as Managing Director of ADM Europe.

While in Europe, Nate and Marlys traveled to many countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Northern Africa. The pair housed over 800 guests during their eight-year stint in Europe. In the summer of 1980, Nate and Marlys bought a farm in Central Illinois. They continued their passion for raising Arabian horses, Jack Russel Terriers, an assortment of dogs, cats, and goats.

Nate's refuge from the stresses of corporate life was the farm. Nate's energy in the upkeep of EL MAR Farm was indefatigable. Weather didn't matter, a board was off the fence, a horse had broken out of the pasture, Christmas season was on, there was work to do and Nate was going to do it. Nate was a 43 year member of The United Methodist Church of Illiopolis.

After the passing of his high school sweetheart in 2005, Nate found another companion to share his life in friend and neighbor, Marilyn Mendenhall. Nate and Marilyn traveled the country and spent many hours playing board games with family and friends.

His love for God, family, country and ADM afforded Dad a good, long life. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving Nate are his sons: Nathan (Marilyn), Timothy (Kim), and David (Libby); grandchildren: Erin (Tony), Amanda (Jared), Hailey (Pathik), Leif, Britta (Adrian), Erik (Cali), and Alissa (Tim); great-grandchildren: Rayne, Beckett, Evelyn, Wilder, Millie, Theo, Cora, James, Avalon, Aalia, Zephyr, Nikhil, Elodea. His fiancee, Marilyn Mendenhall.