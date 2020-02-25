NIANTIC — Elsie M. McElyea, 87, of Niantic, passed away on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Elsie was born on January 11, 1933, in Springfield, IL. the daughter of Thomas and Viola Wilson. She married Joseph McElyea on June 30, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

Elsie loved sewing, crocheting, and talking endlessly about her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by those who knew her. Elsie's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Ontiveros and the fifth-floor staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Viola; and two brothers, Thomas “Sonny” and Donald.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Carole Smith, of Durham, NC.; sons, David McElyea, of Illiopolis, and Keith (Laura) McElyea of Decatur; sisters Frances Wilson of Dover, DE; Jennifer (Mike) McCarty of Lander, WY; brother, John Wilson of Pleasant Plains; grandchildren, Donald, Gaston, David, Benjamin, Joseph, Michael, Andrew and Alyssa; twelve great grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.